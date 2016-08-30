United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)
UU.L on London Stock Exchange
840.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
840.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
840.50
840.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,262,673
2,262,673
52-wk High
1,078.00
1,078.00
52-wk Low
827.00
827.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.12
|3.12
|3.06
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|1,709.29
|1,764.00
|1,688.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|1,743.24
|1,769.00
|1,730.00
|1,778.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|1,816.24
|1,846.00
|1,797.00
|1,839.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|45.74
|52.41
|44.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|44.49
|52.60
|39.70
|46.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|51.15
|57.26
|48.42
|51.43
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|4.38
|7.90
|1.00
|1.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,709.29
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1,743.24
|1,743.46
|1,743.60
|1,744.44
|1,778.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1,816.24
|1,817.32
|1,816.58
|1,816.18
|1,839.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|45.74
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|44.49
|44.50
|44.70
|44.74
|46.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|51.15
|51.25
|51.01
|50.59
|51.43
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|3
|1
