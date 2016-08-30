Edition:
United Kingdom

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)

UU.L on London Stock Exchange

840.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
840.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,262,673
52-wk High
1,078.00
52-wk Low
827.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 4 4 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.12 3.12 3.06

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 14 1,709.29 1,764.00 1,688.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 1,743.24 1,769.00 1,730.00 1,778.00
Year Ending Mar-19 13 1,816.24 1,846.00 1,797.00 1,839.92
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 16 45.74 52.41 44.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 15 44.49 52.60 39.70 46.70
Year Ending Mar-19 14 51.15 57.26 48.42 51.43
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 4.38 7.90 1.00 1.00

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1,709.29 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,743.24 1,743.46 1,743.60 1,744.44 1,778.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1,816.24 1,817.32 1,816.58 1,816.18 1,839.92
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 45.74 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 44.49 44.50 44.70 44.74 46.70
Year Ending Mar-19 51.15 51.25 51.01 50.59 51.43

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 3
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 3 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

United Utilities Group PLC News

Market Views

