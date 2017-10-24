Edition:
Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)

VART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,291.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.00 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs1,285.70
Open
Rs1,282.20
Day's High
Rs1,311.35
Day's Low
Rs1,275.70
Volume
10,515
Avg. Vol
43,950
52-wk High
Rs1,404.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,026.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 30.40 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.14 2.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 17,387.50 18,298.00 16,477.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 63,288.80 67,705.00 60,060.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 65,454.40 70,510.00 61,857.00 71,604.00
Year Ending Mar-19 7 71,427.80 79,119.00 67,696.00 78,908.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 30.40 30.40 30.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 140.07 173.70 109.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 129.16 203.35 94.50 126.43
Year Ending Mar-19 7 153.28 230.17 122.40 126.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 15,610.00 15,619.80 9.80 0.06
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17,387.50 16,084.60 1,302.90 7.49
Quarter Ending Dec-16 15,536.30 14,691.30 845.03 5.44
Quarter Ending Sep-16 15,683.50 14,968.80 714.70 4.56
Quarter Ending Jun-16 17,991.00 14,741.70 3,249.30 18.06
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 30.40 26.35 4.05 13.32
Quarter Ending Dec-16 25.30 31.29 5.99 23.68
Quarter Ending Jun-16 29.90 29.26 0.64 2.14
Quarter Ending Mar-16 23.80 25.50 1.70 7.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17,387.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 63,288.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 65,454.40 64,934.70 64,934.70 64,974.20 71,604.00
Year Ending Mar-19 71,427.80 71,427.80 71,427.80 72,245.90 78,908.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 30.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 140.07 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 129.16 125.55 125.55 127.02 126.43
Year Ending Mar-19 153.28 153.31 153.31 153.31 126.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Vardhman Textiles Ltd News

