Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)
VART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,291.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.00 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs1,285.70
Open
Rs1,282.20
Day's High
Rs1,311.35
Day's Low
Rs1,275.70
Volume
10,515
Avg. Vol
43,950
52-wk High
Rs1,404.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,026.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|30.40
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.14
|2.14
|2.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|17,387.50
|18,298.00
|16,477.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|63,288.80
|67,705.00
|60,060.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|65,454.40
|70,510.00
|61,857.00
|71,604.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|71,427.80
|79,119.00
|67,696.00
|78,908.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|30.40
|30.40
|30.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|140.07
|173.70
|109.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|129.16
|203.35
|94.50
|126.43
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|153.28
|230.17
|122.40
|126.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|15,610.00
|15,619.80
|9.80
|0.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17,387.50
|16,084.60
|1,302.90
|7.49
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|15,536.30
|14,691.30
|845.03
|5.44
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|15,683.50
|14,968.80
|714.70
|4.56
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|17,991.00
|14,741.70
|3,249.30
|18.06
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|30.40
|26.35
|4.05
|13.32
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|25.30
|31.29
|5.99
|23.68
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|29.90
|29.26
|0.64
|2.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|23.80
|25.50
|1.70
|7.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17,387.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|63,288.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|65,454.40
|64,934.70
|64,934.70
|64,974.20
|71,604.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|71,427.80
|71,427.80
|71,427.80
|72,245.90
|78,908.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|30.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|140.07
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|129.16
|125.55
|125.55
|127.02
|126.43
|Year Ending Mar-19
|153.28
|153.31
|153.31
|153.31
|126.40
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit
- BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles approves issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles approves issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles to consider issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-India's Vardhman Textiles June-qtr profit falls