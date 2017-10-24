Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 17,387.50 18,298.00 16,477.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 6 63,288.80 67,705.00 60,060.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 65,454.40 70,510.00 61,857.00 71,604.00 Year Ending Mar-19 7 71,427.80 79,119.00 67,696.00 78,908.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 30.40 30.40 30.40 -- Year Ending Mar-17 6 140.07 173.70 109.50 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 129.16 203.35 94.50 126.43 Year Ending Mar-19 7 153.28 230.17 122.40 126.40