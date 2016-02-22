Vectura Group PLC (VEC.L)
VEC.L on London Stock Exchange
100.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
100.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
100.70
100.70
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,699,334
1,699,334
52-wk High
166.97
166.97
52-wk Low
88.90
88.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.91
|1.91
|1.90
|1.89
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|153.81
|173.00
|143.70
|204.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|184.00
|222.10
|167.40
|255.68
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|3.28
|4.50
|2.17
|7.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|4.96
|8.40
|2.40
|12.01
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|22.00
|22.00
|22.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|153.81
|153.81
|162.04
|168.54
|204.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|184.00
|184.00
|193.87
|203.50
|255.68
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.28
|3.28
|2.14
|2.29
|7.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.96
|4.96
|4.67
|5.55
|12.01
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|3
- BRIEF-Vectura confident on outlook for Novartis inhaler products
- Vectura asthma inhaler makes "positive" regulatory progress in Europe
- BRIEF-Vectura updates on positive Flutiform K-haler regulatory progress
- Drugmaker Vectura warns of destocking hit, shares slide
- UPDATE 1-Drugmaker Vectura warns of destocking hit, shares slide
- Should You Ditch GlaxoSmithKline plc And Buy Vectura Group PLC And SkyePharma PLC?
- Are Vectura Group PLC, AstraZeneca plc And Lookers PLC 'Screaming Buys'?
- Are Vectura Group PLC And Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC Better Buys Than GlaxoSmithKline plc?
- Why Vectura Group PLC Could Be The Perfect Partner For AstraZeneca plc In Your Portfolio
- Profit From The Biotech Boom With Vectura Group PLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc And Indivior PLC