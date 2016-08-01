Vedanta Resources PLC (VED.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 9 11,445.40 11,792.00 11,103.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 14,129.90 16,020.00 12,799.00 13,251.20 Year Ending Mar-19 7 15,276.40 16,787.00 13,941.90 14,524.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 7 0.64 1.20 0.27 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 0.86 1.40 0.47 0.09 Year Ending Mar-19 6 1.28 1.84 0.64 0.49 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 388.10 388.10 388.10 --