Edition:
United Kingdom

Vedanta Resources PLC (VED.L)

VED.L on London Stock Exchange

890.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

21.00 (+2.42%)
Prev Close
869.50
Open
875.00
Day's High
892.50
Day's Low
867.50
Volume
408,518
Avg. Vol
1,036,977
52-wk High
1,112.50
52-wk Low
558.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.71 2.71 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 9 11,445.40 11,792.00 11,103.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 14,129.90 16,020.00 12,799.00 13,251.20
Year Ending Mar-19 7 15,276.40 16,787.00 13,941.90 14,524.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 7 0.64 1.20 0.27 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 0.86 1.40 0.47 0.09
Year Ending Mar-19 6 1.28 1.84 0.64 0.49
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 388.10 388.10 388.10 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 11,445.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14,129.90 14,095.50 13,663.80 13,617.40 13,251.20
Year Ending Mar-19 15,276.40 15,272.90 14,888.60 14,866.50 14,524.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 0.64 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0.86 0.78 1.07 0.99 0.09
Year Ending Mar-19 1.28 1.24 1.48 1.41 0.49

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 1 3 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 2 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Vedanta Resources PLC News

» More VED.L News

Market Views

» More VED.L Market Views