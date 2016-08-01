Vedanta Resources PLC (VED.L)
VED.L on London Stock Exchange
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.71
|2.71
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|11,445.40
|11,792.00
|11,103.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|14,129.90
|16,020.00
|12,799.00
|13,251.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|15,276.40
|16,787.00
|13,941.90
|14,524.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|0.64
|1.20
|0.27
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|0.86
|1.40
|0.47
|0.09
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|1.28
|1.84
|0.64
|0.49
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|388.10
|388.10
|388.10
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11,445.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14,129.90
|14,095.50
|13,663.80
|13,617.40
|13,251.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15,276.40
|15,272.90
|14,888.60
|14,866.50
|14,524.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|0.64
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0.86
|0.78
|1.07
|0.99
|0.09
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1.28
|1.24
|1.48
|1.41
|0.49
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|2
|1
