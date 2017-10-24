Edition:
Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)

VENK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,316.35INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.35 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs2,322.70
Open
Rs2,334.90
Day's High
Rs2,385.95
Day's Low
Rs2,305.15
Volume
70,992
Avg. Vol
265,517
52-wk High
Rs2,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs397.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 24,176.50 24,390.00 23,963.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 26,929.60 27,123.00 26,736.30 27,059.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 29,901.30 30,660.00 29,142.50 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 49.90 56.40 43.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 111.00 117.20 104.80 68.35
Year Ending Mar-19 2 129.10 138.70 119.49 --

Historical Surprises

Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,718.00 5,824.10 1,106.10 23.44
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,755.00 5,630.90 875.90 18.42
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.40 29.61 29.21 7,302.50
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.60 0.25 2.35 90.38

Consensus Estimates Trend

  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 24,176.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 26,929.60 26,929.60 26,929.60 28,167.40 27,059.00
Year Ending Mar-19 29,901.30 29,901.30 29,901.30 32,199.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 49.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 111.00 111.00 111.00 114.68 68.35
Year Ending Mar-19 129.10 129.10 129.10 134.55 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

