Vesuvius India Ltd (VESU.NS)

VESU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,301.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.55 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs1,317.25
Open
Rs1,318.40
Day's High
Rs1,320.00
Day's Low
Rs1,297.00
Volume
3,566
Avg. Vol
15,081
52-wk High
Rs1,490.00
52-wk Low
Rs991.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 9,667.64 10,104.60 9,403.00 9,045.33
Year Ending Dec-18 4 11,233.90 12,226.50 10,792.00 10,097.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 52.32 53.60 49.69 50.87
Year Ending Dec-18 4 61.30 63.80 55.70 54.35
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 52.10 52.10 52.10 44.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,356.00 2,394.40 38.40 1.63
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,288.00 2,273.80 14.20 0.62
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,261.00 2,113.90 147.10 6.51
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,105.00 2,261.90 156.90 7.45
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,890.00 1,818.00 72.00 3.81
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 9.10 9.12 0.02 0.22
Quarter Ending Jun-13 8.97 8.71 0.26 2.90

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9,667.64 9,667.64 9,667.64 9,755.86 9,045.33
Year Ending Dec-18 11,233.90 11,233.90 11,233.90 11,381.20 10,097.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 52.32 52.32 52.32 51.96 50.87
Year Ending Dec-18 61.30 61.30 61.30 60.90 54.35

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Vesuvius India Ltd News

