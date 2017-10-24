V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)
VGUA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
197.70INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.20 (+1.65%)
Rs3.20 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs194.50
Open
Rs196.45
Day's High
Rs199.30
Day's Low
Rs195.75
Volume
1,498,321
Avg. Vol
895,216
52-wk High
Rs220.85
52-wk Low
Rs108.64
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.31
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|6
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.81
|2.82
|2.81
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|5,616.63
|5,960.00
|4,722.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|20,865.00
|21,993.90
|19,548.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|24,338.50
|25,010.00
|23,645.00
|24,825.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|28,091.60
|30,090.00
|27,148.00
|28,639.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|1.31
|1.80
|1.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|3.63
|3.93
|3.21
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|4.10
|4.50
|3.60
|4.16
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|5.24
|6.04
|4.40
|4.76
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,053.87
|5,595.32
|458.55
|7.57
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,616.63
|6,232.61
|615.97
|10.97
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,192.17
|4,571.34
|379.17
|9.04
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,946.50
|4,932.03
|14.47
|0.29
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,645.69
|5,698.98
|53.29
|0.94
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.05
|0.54
|0.51
|48.82
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.31
|0.97
|0.34
|26.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.54
|0.65
|0.11
|21.34
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.87
|1.01
|0.14
|15.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.55
|0.99
|0.44
|79.75
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,616.63
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20,865.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|24,338.50
|24,339.30
|24,371.90
|24,371.90
|24,825.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|28,091.60
|28,105.90
|28,164.60
|28,164.60
|28,639.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.31
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3.63
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4.10
|4.10
|4.16
|4.16
|4.16
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5.24
|5.25
|5.25
|5.25
|4.76
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|2