V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 5,616.63 5,960.00 4,722.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 16 20,865.00 21,993.90 19,548.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 15 24,338.50 25,010.00 23,645.00 24,825.00 Year Ending Mar-19 16 28,091.60 30,090.00 27,148.00 28,639.80 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1.31 1.80 1.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 16 3.63 3.93 3.21 -- Year Ending Mar-18 15 4.10 4.50 3.60 4.16 Year Ending Mar-19 16 5.24 6.04 4.40 4.76