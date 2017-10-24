Edition:
V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)

VGUA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

197.70INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.20 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs194.50
Open
Rs196.45
Day's High
Rs199.30
Day's Low
Rs195.75
Volume
1,498,321
Avg. Vol
895,216
52-wk High
Rs220.85
52-wk Low
Rs108.64

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.31 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 4 5 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.81 2.82 2.81

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 5,616.63 5,960.00 4,722.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 16 20,865.00 21,993.90 19,548.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 15 24,338.50 25,010.00 23,645.00 24,825.00
Year Ending Mar-19 16 28,091.60 30,090.00 27,148.00 28,639.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1.31 1.80 1.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 16 3.63 3.93 3.21 --
Year Ending Mar-18 15 4.10 4.50 3.60 4.16
Year Ending Mar-19 16 5.24 6.04 4.40 4.76

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,053.87 5,595.32 458.55 7.57
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,616.63 6,232.61 615.97 10.97
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,192.17 4,571.34 379.17 9.04
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,946.50 4,932.03 14.47 0.29
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,645.69 5,698.98 53.29 0.94
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.05 0.54 0.51 48.82
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.31 0.97 0.34 26.20
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.54 0.65 0.11 21.34
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.87 1.01 0.14 15.53
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.55 0.99 0.44 79.75

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,616.63 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 20,865.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 24,338.50 24,339.30 24,371.90 24,371.90 24,825.00
Year Ending Mar-19 28,091.60 28,105.90 28,164.60 28,164.60 28,639.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.31 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 3.63 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4.10 4.10 4.16 4.16 4.16
Year Ending Mar-19 5.24 5.25 5.25 5.25 4.76

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

