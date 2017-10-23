Edition:
Veolia Environnement SA (VIE.PA)

VIE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.12EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€20.12
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,779,456
52-wk High
€20.28
52-wk Low
€15.01

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.68 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 9 9
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 6,139.88 6,139.88 6,139.88 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 24,877.10 25,101.00 24,668.00 25,724.40
Year Ending Dec-18 17 25,339.30 25,697.00 24,899.00 26,440.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.68 0.68 0.68 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 1.01 1.18 0.74 1.24
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1.20 1.42 0.94 1.44
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 10.43 12.70 5.70 18.07

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-11 8,037.43 8,159.40 121.97 1.52

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6,139.88 6,139.88 6,139.88 6,139.88 --
Year Ending Dec-17 24,877.10 24,886.20 24,867.00 24,866.10 25,724.40
Year Ending Dec-18 25,339.30 25,349.90 25,356.30 25,377.10 26,440.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.68 0.68 0.68 0.68 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.01 1.03 1.03 1.05 1.24
Year Ending Dec-18 1.20 1.21 1.21 1.22 1.44

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Veolia Environnement SA News

