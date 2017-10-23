Veolia Environnement SA (VIE.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 6,139.88 6,139.88 6,139.88 -- Year Ending Dec-17 16 24,877.10 25,101.00 24,668.00 25,724.40 Year Ending Dec-18 17 25,339.30 25,697.00 24,899.00 26,440.90 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.68 0.68 0.68 -- Year Ending Dec-17 18 1.01 1.18 0.74 1.24 Year Ending Dec-18 19 1.20 1.42 0.94 1.44 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 10.43 12.70 5.70 18.07