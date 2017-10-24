Edition:
United Kingdom

Vilmorin & Cie SA (VILM.PA)

VILM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

80.45EUR
3:51pm BST
Change (% chg)

€1.18 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
€79.27
Open
€79.50
Day's High
€80.50
Day's Low
€79.06
Volume
17,796
Avg. Vol
7,054
52-wk High
€82.71
52-wk Low
€52.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.11 2.11 2.11 2.11

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 8 1,411.31 1,418.79 1,392.00 1,378.32
Year Ending Jun-18 8 1,472.86 1,490.00 1,459.40 1,426.45
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 9 4.55 5.06 4.09 4.39
Year Ending Jun-18 8 5.01 6.10 4.42 4.63
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.60 25.60 25.60 13.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-14 195.00 703.80 508.80 260.92
Quarter Ending Jun-13 362.30 357.90 4.40 1.21
Quarter Ending Mar-13 709.00 682.30 26.70 3.77
Quarter Ending Sep-12 193.30 187.30 6.00 3.10
Quarter Ending Mar-12 569.00 616.50 47.50 8.35

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 1,411.31 1,411.31 1,411.31 1,408.77 1,378.32
Year Ending Jun-18 1,472.86 1,472.86 1,472.86 1,471.53 1,426.45
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 4.55 4.55 4.55 4.51 4.39
Year Ending Jun-18 5.01 5.01 5.01 5.01 4.63

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Vilmorin & Cie SA News

» More VILM.PA News