Vilmorin & Cie SA (VILM.PA)
VILM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
80.45EUR
3:51pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|(3) HOLD
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|(5) SELL
|No Opinion
|Mean Rating
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|8
|1,411.31
|1,418.79
|1,392.00
|1,378.32
|Year Ending Jun-18
|8
|1,472.86
|1,490.00
|1,459.40
|1,426.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|9
|4.55
|5.06
|4.09
|4.39
|Year Ending Jun-18
|8
|5.01
|6.10
|4.42
|4.63
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|25.60
|25.60
|25.60
|13.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|195.00
|703.80
|508.80
|260.92
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|362.30
|357.90
|4.40
|1.21
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|709.00
|682.30
|26.70
|3.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|193.30
|187.30
|6.00
|3.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|569.00
|616.50
|47.50
|8.35
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1,411.31
|1,411.31
|1,411.31
|1,408.77
|1,378.32
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1,472.86
|1,472.86
|1,472.86
|1,471.53
|1,426.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4.55
|4.55
|4.55
|4.51
|4.39
|Year Ending Jun-18
|5.01
|5.01
|5.01
|5.01
|4.63
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0