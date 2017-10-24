Vilmorin & Cie SA (VILM.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 8 1,411.31 1,418.79 1,392.00 1,378.32 Year Ending Jun-18 8 1,472.86 1,490.00 1,459.40 1,426.45 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 9 4.55 5.06 4.09 4.39 Year Ending Jun-18 8 5.01 6.10 4.42 4.63 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.60 25.60 25.60 13.30