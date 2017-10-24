Virbac SA (VIRB.PA)
VIRB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
113.35EUR
4:00pm BST
113.35EUR
4:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.95 (-0.83%)
€-0.95 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
€114.30
€114.30
Open
€114.55
€114.55
Day's High
€116.65
€116.65
Day's Low
€113.30
€113.30
Volume
11,528
11,528
Avg. Vol
8,348
8,348
52-wk High
€177.30
€177.30
52-wk Low
€113.30
€113.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.75
|2.75
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|883.67
|889.00
|880.00
|946.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|923.03
|934.00
|913.00
|999.52
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|4.79
|5.56
|3.36
|6.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|6.21
|7.01
|4.51
|8.52
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|22.80
|22.80
|22.80
|104.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|145.50
|185.00
|39.50
|27.15
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|883.67
|884.92
|884.92
|901.42
|946.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|923.03
|925.45
|925.45
|946.12
|999.52
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Virbac Q3 sales fall to 192.7 million euros
- European shares end at five-week high as relief bounce continues
- European shares end at five-week high as relief bounce continues
- UPDATE 2-European shares end at 5-week high as relief bounce continues
- European shares open higher after new records in Asia, Wall Street