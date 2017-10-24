Edition:
Virbac SA (VIRB.PA)

VIRB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

113.35EUR
4:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.95 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
€114.30
Open
€114.55
Day's High
€116.65
Day's Low
€113.30
Volume
11,528
Avg. Vol
8,348
52-wk High
€177.30
52-wk Low
€113.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 883.67 889.00 880.00 946.54
Year Ending Dec-18 4 923.03 934.00 913.00 999.52
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 4.79 5.56 3.36 6.87
Year Ending Dec-18 4 6.21 7.01 4.51 8.52
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 22.80 22.80 22.80 104.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 145.50 185.00 39.50 27.15

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 883.67 884.92 884.92 901.42 946.54
Year Ending Dec-18 923.03 925.45 925.45 946.12 999.52

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings

