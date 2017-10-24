Valneva SE (VLS.PA)
VLS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
2.70EUR
3:52pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.03 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
€2.67
Open
€2.67
Day's High
€2.70
Day's Low
€2.67
Volume
44,670
Avg. Vol
80,110
52-wk High
€3.23
52-wk Low
€2.37
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.33
|1.33
|1.40
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|108.27
|110.00
|106.00
|116.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|123.12
|126.00
|118.38
|120.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|-0.06
|0.06
|-0.17
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.06
|0.03
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|26.88
|26.25
|0.63
|2.34
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|26.98
|29.12
|2.15
|7.96
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|12.30
|3.95
|8.35
|67.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.04
|-0.02
|0.02
|-50.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|108.27
|107.62
|109.02
|108.77
|116.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|123.12
|121.21
|122.00
|125.21
|120.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.04
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.03
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Valneva H1 EBITDA rises to 7.6 million euros
- BRIEF-Valneva appoints David Lawrence as Chief Financial Officer
- BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions Inc - announced a licensing agreement with Valneva SE for global exclusive rights to Valneva's zika vaccine technology, ZIKV
- BRIEF-Valneva receives FDA fast track designation for its lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15
- BRIEF-Valneva confirms its growth strategy and R&D outlook