Edition:
United Kingdom

Valneva SE (VLS.PA)

VLS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

2.70EUR
3:52pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
€2.67
Open
€2.67
Day's High
€2.70
Day's Low
€2.67
Volume
44,670
Avg. Vol
80,110
52-wk High
€3.23
52-wk Low
€2.37

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.33 1.40 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 108.27 110.00 106.00 116.35
Year Ending Dec-18 4 123.12 126.00 118.38 120.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 -0.06 0.06 -0.17 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 4 -0.02 0.01 -0.06 0.03

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 26.88 26.25 0.63 2.34
Quarter Ending Mar-17 26.98 29.12 2.15 7.96
Quarter Ending Dec-13 12.30 3.95 8.35 67.92
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.00 -0.03 0.03 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.04 -0.02 0.02 -50.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 108.27 107.62 109.02 108.77 116.35
Year Ending Dec-18 123.12 121.21 122.00 125.21 120.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.06 -0.07 -0.03 -0.04 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.02 -0.02 -0.01 -0.01 0.03

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Valneva SE News

» More VLS.PA News