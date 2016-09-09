Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC (VM.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 15 662.76 675.11 644.50 649.24 Year Ending Dec-18 15 719.67 748.00 692.00 708.77 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 17 36.68 39.20 32.30 33.12 Year Ending Dec-18 17 38.52 43.74 30.60 36.80 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.08 15.40 10.77 14.59