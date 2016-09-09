Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC (VM.L)
VM.L on London Stock Exchange
293.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
293.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
293.80
293.80
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,302,546
2,302,546
52-wk High
353.30
353.30
52-wk Low
256.20
256.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|9
|9
|10
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.11
|2.16
|2.16
|2.11
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|662.76
|675.11
|644.50
|649.24
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|719.67
|748.00
|692.00
|708.77
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|36.68
|39.20
|32.30
|33.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|38.52
|43.74
|30.60
|36.80
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|13.08
|15.40
|10.77
|14.59
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|662.76
|663.32
|663.39
|662.47
|649.24
|Year Ending Dec-18
|719.67
|721.35
|720.68
|722.56
|708.77
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|36.68
|36.71
|36.65
|36.15
|33.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|38.52
|38.82
|38.86
|38.80
|36.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|2
|4
- FTSE inches down, Merlin collapses on poor summer trading
- UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE inches down, Merlin collapses on poor summer trading
- Britain's FTSE edges down, Merlin collapses on poor summer trading
- Virgin Money reports steady mortgage lending in first nine months
- UPDATE 1-Virgin Money reports steady mortgage lending in first nine months
- Should you snap up these two great growth shares now?
- Why Barclays plc just can't compete with Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc
- Which bank is the best buy right now?
- 3 hot shares to buy on results day?
- The market has oversold Rightmove plc, Ryanair Holdings plc and Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc
- 3 post-Brexit bargains? Tesco plc (-6%), Purplebricks Group plc (-8%) and Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc (-42%)