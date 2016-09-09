Edition:
United Kingdom

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC (VM.L)

VM.L on London Stock Exchange

293.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
293.80
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,302,546
52-wk High
353.30
52-wk Low
256.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 9 9 10
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.11 2.16 2.16 2.11

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 662.76 675.11 644.50 649.24
Year Ending Dec-18 15 719.67 748.00 692.00 708.77
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 36.68 39.20 32.30 33.12
Year Ending Dec-18 17 38.52 43.74 30.60 36.80
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.08 15.40 10.77 14.59

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 662.76 663.32 663.39 662.47 649.24
Year Ending Dec-18 719.67 721.35 720.68 722.56 708.77
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 36.68 36.71 36.65 36.15 33.12
Year Ending Dec-18 38.52 38.82 38.86 38.80 36.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 4 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 2 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC News

Market Views

