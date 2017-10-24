V-mart Retail Ltd (VMAR.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 2 9,682.00 9,690.00 9,674.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 12,658.70 13,003.00 12,020.70 11,577.50 Year Ending Mar-19 4 15,577.50 16,416.00 13,944.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 20.43 21.10 19.76 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 31.30 35.30 28.60 28.35 Year Ending Mar-19 4 41.38 49.00 34.11 --