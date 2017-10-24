Edition:
United Kingdom

V-mart Retail Ltd (VMAR.NS)

VMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,393.65INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-23.30 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
Rs1,416.95
Open
Rs1,416.25
Day's High
Rs1,430.00
Day's Low
Rs1,385.25
Volume
18,623
Avg. Vol
41,571
52-wk High
Rs1,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs442.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 2.33 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 9,682.00 9,690.00 9,674.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 12,658.70 13,003.00 12,020.70 11,577.50
Year Ending Mar-19 4 15,577.50 16,416.00 13,944.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 20.43 21.10 19.76 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 31.30 35.30 28.60 28.35
Year Ending Mar-19 4 41.38 49.00 34.11 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,147.71 3,151.27 3.56 0.11
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,216.00 2,268.19 52.19 2.36
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1,682.00 1,614.68 67.32 4.00
Quarter Ending Jun-15 2,080.00 2,042.76 37.24 1.79
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1,708.00 1,702.15 5.85 0.34
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6.07 12.32 6.25 102.97

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 9,682.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12,658.70 12,658.70 12,511.90 12,270.90 11,577.50
Year Ending Mar-19 15,577.50 15,577.50 15,180.00 14,767.50 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 20.43 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 31.30 31.30 31.95 28.58 28.35
Year Ending Mar-19 41.38 41.38 41.56 36.58 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

V-mart Retail Ltd News

» More VMAR.NS News