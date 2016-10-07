Edition:
Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)

VOD.L on London Stock Exchange

216.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
216.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
56,209,126
52-wk High
233.90
52-wk Low
186.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 10 9 10 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 9 8 9
(3) HOLD 7 6 7 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.04 2.04 2.11 2.15

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 22 52,935.40 56,182.20 47,631.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 23 46,246.50 47,745.00 45,403.50 56,294.30
Year Ending Mar-19 23 46,739.10 48,512.00 45,695.00 57,751.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 19 0.07 0.08 0.04 --
Year Ending Mar-18 23 0.09 0.11 0.05 0.09
Year Ending Mar-19 23 0.10 0.14 0.05 0.12
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 14.04 24.70 8.30 33.95

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 52,935.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 46,246.50 46,262.20 46,561.40 47,406.40 56,294.30
Year Ending Mar-19 46,739.10 46,769.60 47,097.40 47,986.50 57,751.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 0.07 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09
Year Ending Mar-19 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 2 2 3
Year Ending Mar-19 1 2 1 4
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Vodafone Group PLC News

Market Views

