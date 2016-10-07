Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 22 52,935.40 56,182.20 47,631.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 23 46,246.50 47,745.00 45,403.50 56,294.30 Year Ending Mar-19 23 46,739.10 48,512.00 45,695.00 57,751.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 19 0.07 0.08 0.04 -- Year Ending Mar-18 23 0.09 0.11 0.05 0.09 Year Ending Mar-19 23 0.10 0.14 0.05 0.12 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 14.04 24.70 8.30 33.95