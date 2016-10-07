Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)
VOD.L on London Stock Exchange
216.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
216.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
216.20
216.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
56,209,126
56,209,126
52-wk High
233.90
233.90
52-wk Low
186.50
186.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|10
|9
|10
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|9
|8
|9
|(3) HOLD
|7
|6
|7
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.04
|2.04
|2.11
|2.15
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|22
|52,935.40
|56,182.20
|47,631.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|23
|46,246.50
|47,745.00
|45,403.50
|56,294.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23
|46,739.10
|48,512.00
|45,695.00
|57,751.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19
|0.07
|0.08
|0.04
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|23
|0.09
|0.11
|0.05
|0.09
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23
|0.10
|0.14
|0.05
|0.12
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|14.04
|24.70
|8.30
|33.95
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|52,935.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|46,246.50
|46,262.20
|46,561.40
|47,406.40
|56,294.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|46,739.10
|46,769.60
|47,097.40
|47,986.50
|57,751.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|0.07
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.12
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
