V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)
VREL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
521.10INR
11:21am BST
521.10INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs15.85 (+3.14%)
Rs15.85 (+3.14%)
Prev Close
Rs505.25
Rs505.25
Open
Rs507.00
Rs507.00
Day's High
Rs532.80
Rs532.80
Day's Low
Rs503.00
Rs503.00
Volume
424,979
424,979
Avg. Vol
335,332
335,332
52-wk High
Rs548.80
Rs548.80
52-wk Low
Rs94.30
Rs94.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|4,623.15
|4,623.15
|4,623.15
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|5,909.53
|6,162.00
|5,657.06
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|7,794.17
|8,913.00
|6,675.33
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|9.11
|9.11
|9.11
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|12.80
|14.10
|11.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|16.11
|16.20
|16.03
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4,623.15
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5,909.53
|5,909.53
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7,794.17
|7,794.17
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9.11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.80
|12.80
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16.11
|16.11
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|--
|--