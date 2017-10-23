Edition:
United Kingdom

Via Varejo SA (VVAR11.SA)

VVAR11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

22.51BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.08 (-4.58%)
Prev Close
R$ 23.59
Open
R$ 23.79
Day's High
R$ 24.18
Day's Low
R$ 22.38
Volume
3,119,800
Avg. Vol
2,044,927
52-wk High
R$ 25.70
52-wk Low
R$ 7.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.21 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 6 6 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.27 2.27 2.53 2.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 6,816.70 7,529.87 5,734.63 5,734.63
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 6,177.92 6,753.75 5,301.42 5,301.42
Year Ending Dec-17 10 24,063.70 25,478.90 19,264.00 19,729.50
Year Ending Dec-18 10 26,097.00 29,000.80 19,762.70 21,254.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.21 0.41 0.10 0.23
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.28 0.37 0.13 0.13
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.33 0.64 -0.33 0.32
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.82 1.37 0.24 0.49

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,528.16 6,146.00 617.84 11.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,457.88 5,993.00 535.12 9.80
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,969.50 6,665.00 695.50 11.65
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,124.99 4,112.00 12.99 0.32
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,258.48 4,338.00 79.52 1.87
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.13 -0.10 0.03 -22.06
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.15 0.26 0.11 69.60
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.20 0.17 0.37 -183.62
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.13 -0.21 0.08 -58.49
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.23 -0.21 0.02 -10.26

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6,816.70 6,724.21 6,724.21 6,628.72 5,734.63
Quarter Ending Mar-18 6,177.92 6,195.03 6,195.03 6,120.73 5,301.42
Year Ending Dec-17 24,063.70 24,035.90 24,050.30 23,850.00 19,729.50
Year Ending Dec-18 26,097.00 25,993.10 25,954.60 25,581.80 21,254.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.21 0.18 0.18 0.23 0.23
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.28 0.26 0.26 0.25 0.13
Year Ending Dec-17 0.33 0.30 0.29 0.22 0.32
Year Ending Dec-18 0.82 0.76 0.75 0.62 0.49

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Via Varejo SA News

