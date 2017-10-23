Via Varejo SA (VVAR11.SA)
VVAR11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
22.51BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.08 (-4.58%)
Prev Close
R$ 23.59
Open
R$ 23.79
Day's High
R$ 24.18
Day's Low
R$ 22.38
Volume
3,119,800
Avg. Vol
2,044,927
52-wk High
R$ 25.70
52-wk Low
R$ 7.45
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.21
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.27
|2.27
|2.53
|2.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|6,816.70
|7,529.87
|5,734.63
|5,734.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|6,177.92
|6,753.75
|5,301.42
|5,301.42
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|24,063.70
|25,478.90
|19,264.00
|19,729.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|26,097.00
|29,000.80
|19,762.70
|21,254.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.21
|0.41
|0.10
|0.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|0.28
|0.37
|0.13
|0.13
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|0.33
|0.64
|-0.33
|0.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|0.82
|1.37
|0.24
|0.49
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,528.16
|6,146.00
|617.84
|11.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,457.88
|5,993.00
|535.12
|9.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,969.50
|6,665.00
|695.50
|11.65
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,124.99
|4,112.00
|12.99
|0.32
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,258.48
|4,338.00
|79.52
|1.87
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.13
|-0.10
|0.03
|-22.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.15
|0.26
|0.11
|69.60
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.20
|0.17
|0.37
|-183.62
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.13
|-0.21
|0.08
|-58.49
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.23
|-0.21
|0.02
|-10.26
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6,816.70
|6,724.21
|6,724.21
|6,628.72
|5,734.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|6,177.92
|6,195.03
|6,195.03
|6,120.73
|5,301.42
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24,063.70
|24,035.90
|24,050.30
|23,850.00
|19,729.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26,097.00
|25,993.10
|25,954.60
|25,581.80
|21,254.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.21
|0.18
|0.18
|0.23
|0.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.28
|0.26
|0.26
|0.25
|0.13
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.33
|0.30
|0.29
|0.22
|0.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.82
|0.76
|0.75
|0.62
|0.49
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|0
