Via Varejo SA (VVAR11.SA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 6,816.70 7,529.87 5,734.63 5,734.63 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 6,177.92 6,753.75 5,301.42 5,301.42 Year Ending Dec-17 10 24,063.70 25,478.90 19,264.00 19,729.50 Year Ending Dec-18 10 26,097.00 29,000.80 19,762.70 21,254.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.21 0.41 0.10 0.23 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.28 0.37 0.13 0.13 Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.33 0.64 -0.33 0.32 Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.82 1.37 0.24 0.49