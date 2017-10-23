Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N)
VZ.N on New York Stock Exchange
48.99USD
23 Oct 2017
48.99USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.54 (-1.09%)
$-0.54 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
$49.53
$49.53
Open
$49.47
$49.47
Day's High
$49.69
$49.69
Day's Low
$48.91
$48.91
Volume
4,609,289
4,609,289
Avg. Vol
3,554,808
3,554,808
52-wk High
$54.83
$54.83
52-wk Low
$42.82
$42.82
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.88
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|22
|23
|23
|23
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.73
|2.74
|2.74
|2.74
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|20
|33,079.30
|34,457.00
|32,013.00
|34,127.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|8
|30,972.60
|31,541.00
|29,987.70
|33,226.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|28
|124,892.00
|126,889.00
|122,974.00
|127,715.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|126,627.00
|129,612.00
|122,861.00
|127,689.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|24
|0.88
|0.93
|0.81
|0.98
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|11
|0.97
|1.00
|0.92
|1.07
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29
|3.76
|3.83
|3.65
|4.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30
|3.82
|4.00
|3.50
|4.13
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|1.34
|5.00
|-1.90
|3.67
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|29,900.20
|30,548.00
|647.82
|2.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|30,490.30
|29,814.00
|676.33
|2.22
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|32,090.70
|32,340.00
|249.32
|0.78
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|31,093.40
|30,937.00
|156.41
|0.50
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|30,940.30
|30,532.00
|408.34
|1.32
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.96
|0.96
|0.00
|0.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.96
|0.95
|0.01
|1.04
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.89
|0.86
|0.03
|3.82
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.99
|1.01
|0.02
|2.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.92
|0.94
|0.02
|2.12
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|33,079.30
|32,968.70
|32,864.30
|32,785.10
|34,127.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|30,972.60
|30,811.20
|30,620.30
|30,374.80
|33,226.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|124,892.00
|124,692.00
|124,507.00
|124,404.00
|127,715.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|126,627.00
|126,314.00
|126,102.00
|125,771.00
|127,689.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.88
|0.89
|0.90
|0.90
|0.98
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.97
|0.96
|0.96
|0.96
|1.07
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.76
|3.76
|3.78
|3.79
|4.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.82
|3.82
|3.83
|3.85
|4.13
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|1
|8
|3
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1
|10
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1
|8
|6
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|3
|2
|12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|6
|5
- BRIEF-Verizon to offer iPhone X for pre-order beginning Oct. 27
- BRIEF-Verizon files final term sheet related to offering of €1.25 bln 1.375 pct notes due 2026
- Google's latest iPhone rival off to a rocky start
- U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 7 percent in Sept.: ELFA
- U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 7 pct in Sept - ELFA