Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 20 33,079.30 34,457.00 32,013.00 34,127.60 Quarter Ending Mar-18 8 30,972.60 31,541.00 29,987.70 33,226.80 Year Ending Dec-17 28 124,892.00 126,889.00 122,974.00 127,715.00 Year Ending Dec-18 28 126,627.00 129,612.00 122,861.00 127,689.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 24 0.88 0.93 0.81 0.98 Quarter Ending Mar-18 11 0.97 1.00 0.92 1.07 Year Ending Dec-17 29 3.76 3.83 3.65 4.04 Year Ending Dec-18 30 3.82 4.00 3.50 4.13 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 1.34 5.00 -1.90 3.67