Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N)

VZ.N on New York Stock Exchange

48.99USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.54 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
$49.53
Open
$49.47
Day's High
$49.69
Day's Low
$48.91
Volume
4,609,289
Avg. Vol
3,554,808
52-wk High
$54.83
52-wk Low
$42.82

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.88 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 22 23 23 23
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.73 2.74 2.74 2.74

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 20 33,079.30 34,457.00 32,013.00 34,127.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 8 30,972.60 31,541.00 29,987.70 33,226.80
Year Ending Dec-17 28 124,892.00 126,889.00 122,974.00 127,715.00
Year Ending Dec-18 28 126,627.00 129,612.00 122,861.00 127,689.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 24 0.88 0.93 0.81 0.98
Quarter Ending Mar-18 11 0.97 1.00 0.92 1.07
Year Ending Dec-17 29 3.76 3.83 3.65 4.04
Year Ending Dec-18 30 3.82 4.00 3.50 4.13
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 1.34 5.00 -1.90 3.67

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 29,900.20 30,548.00 647.82 2.17
Quarter Ending Mar-17 30,490.30 29,814.00 676.33 2.22
Quarter Ending Dec-16 32,090.70 32,340.00 249.32 0.78
Quarter Ending Sep-16 31,093.40 30,937.00 156.41 0.50
Quarter Ending Jun-16 30,940.30 30,532.00 408.34 1.32
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.96 0.96 0.00 0.02
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.96 0.95 0.01 1.04
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.89 0.86 0.03 3.82
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.99 1.01 0.02 2.54
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.92 0.94 0.02 2.12

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 33,079.30 32,968.70 32,864.30 32,785.10 34,127.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 30,972.60 30,811.20 30,620.30 30,374.80 33,226.80
Year Ending Dec-17 124,892.00 124,692.00 124,507.00 124,404.00 127,715.00
Year Ending Dec-18 126,627.00 126,314.00 126,102.00 125,771.00 127,689.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.88 0.89 0.90 0.90 0.98
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.97 0.96 0.96 0.96 1.07
Year Ending Dec-17 3.76 3.76 3.78 3.79 4.04
Year Ending Dec-18 3.82 3.82 3.83 3.85 4.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 1 8 3
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1 2 2
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1 10 4
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1 8 6
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2 2 8
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 3
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3 2 12
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 6 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

