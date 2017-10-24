Edition:
Siltronic AG (WAFGn.DE)

WAFGn.DE on Xetra

117.45EUR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.45 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€117.90
Open
€117.80
Day's High
€119.30
Day's Low
€117.30
Volume
68,098
Avg. Vol
170,815
52-wk High
€119.30
52-wk Low
€23.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.16 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 2.20 2.20 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 336.80 336.80 336.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,169.51 1,202.00 1,157.00 938.60
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,396.10 1,485.00 1,351.00 996.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 2.16 2.16 2.16 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 5.38 5.91 3.60 0.80
Year Ending Dec-18 6 8.71 10.04 3.90 1.68

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 274.67 283.10 8.43 3.07
Quarter Ending Mar-17 259.67 258.00 1.67 0.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 232.40 246.30 13.90 5.98
Quarter Ending Sep-16 233.50 237.00 3.50 1.50
Quarter Ending Jun-16 220.20 229.60 9.40 4.27
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.92 1.13 0.21 22.83
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.62 0.56 0.06 10.40
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.02 0.52 0.50 2,500.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.19 0.16 0.03 17.95
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.01 0.07 0.09 -566.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 336.80 336.80 -- 275.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,169.51 1,165.33 1,158.37 1,158.37 938.60
Year Ending Dec-18 1,396.10 1,320.66 1,291.88 1,282.28 996.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2.16 2.16 0.77 0.77 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5.38 5.35 4.61 4.36 0.80
Year Ending Dec-18 8.71 8.44 6.97 6.35 1.68

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 5 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

