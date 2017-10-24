Siltronic AG (WAFGn.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 336.80 336.80 336.80 -- Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,169.51 1,202.00 1,157.00 938.60 Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,396.10 1,485.00 1,351.00 996.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 2.16 2.16 2.16 -- Year Ending Dec-17 6 5.38 5.91 3.60 0.80 Year Ending Dec-18 6 8.71 10.04 3.90 1.68