Wockhardt Ltd (WCKH.NS)

WCKH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

622.35INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.40 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs618.95
Open
Rs619.85
Day's High
Rs628.80
Day's Low
Rs618.45
Volume
397,581
Avg. Vol
1,103,164
52-wk High
Rs898.90
52-wk Low
Rs530.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Sell -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 5.00 5.00 5.00 4.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 43,033.60 43,033.60 43,033.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 25.66 25.66 25.66 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 24.66 24.66 24.66 49.40
Year Ending Mar-19 1 28.12 28.12 28.12 80.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 13,705.00 10,791.40 2,913.60 21.26
Quarter Ending Dec-14 9,759.00 13,820.50 4,061.50 41.62
Quarter Ending Sep-14 10,437.00 9,478.60 958.40 9.18
Quarter Ending Jun-14 10,463.00 9,911.90 551.10 5.27
Quarter Ending Mar-14 11,226.50 10,386.70 839.80 7.48
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 4.50 31.20 26.70 593.33
Quarter Ending Jun-13 31.10 28.77 2.33 7.51
Quarter Ending Dec-12 31.70 37.49 5.79 18.26
Quarter Ending Jun-12 25.46 34.68 9.22 36.21

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 43,033.60 -- -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 25.66 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 24.66 24.66 24.66 24.66 49.40
Year Ending Mar-19 28.12 28.12 28.12 28.12 80.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Wockhardt Ltd News

