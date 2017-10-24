Edition:
United Kingdom

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (WCMKk.DE)

WCMKk.DE on Xetra

3.65EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
€3.63
Open
€3.61
Day's High
€3.68
Day's Low
€3.60
Volume
98,017
Avg. Vol
239,233
52-wk High
€3.70
52-wk Low
€2.41

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 44.41 48.00 38.00 40.15
Year Ending Dec-18 4 49.30 57.00 41.00 46.14
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.30 0.45 0.24 0.32
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.27 0.32 0.25 0.31

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 44.41 44.41 44.41 44.41 40.15
Year Ending Dec-18 49.30 49.30 49.30 49.30 46.14
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.32
Year Ending Dec-18 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.31

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG News

