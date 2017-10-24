WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (WCMKk.DE)
WCMKk.DE on Xetra
3.65EUR
4:36pm BST
3.65EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.30%)
€0.01 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
€3.63
€3.63
Open
€3.61
€3.61
Day's High
€3.68
€3.68
Day's Low
€3.60
€3.60
Volume
98,017
98,017
Avg. Vol
239,233
239,233
52-wk High
€3.70
€3.70
52-wk Low
€2.41
€2.41
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|44.41
|48.00
|38.00
|40.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|49.30
|57.00
|41.00
|46.14
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.30
|0.45
|0.24
|0.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|0.27
|0.32
|0.25
|0.31
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|44.41
|44.41
|44.41
|44.41
|40.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|49.30
|49.30
|49.30
|49.30
|46.14
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|0.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|0.31
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz agrees terms of domination agreement with TLG IMMOBLIEN
- BRIEF-TLG Immobilien says provisions for domination agreement agreed
- BRIEF-86% of WCM's shareholders accept TLG Immobilien takeover offer
- BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz says two members of management board to resign
- German stocks - Factors to watch on September 18