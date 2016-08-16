John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
WG.L on London Stock Exchange
694.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|4
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.07
|2.14
|2.07
|2.07
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|6,591.39
|10,856.00
|3,918.00
|5,178.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|6,785.63
|10,355.00
|4,052.19
|5,581.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|0.47
|0.75
|-0.16
|0.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|0.54
|0.71
|0.20
|0.71
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|95.60
|95.60
|95.60
|-3.41
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6,591.39
|5,155.07
|4,612.62
|4,648.93
|5,178.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6,785.63
|5,185.55
|4,787.79
|4,928.04
|5,581.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.47
|0.51
|0.51
|0.54
|0.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.54
|0.58
|0.60
|0.64
|0.71
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
