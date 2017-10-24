Edition:
United Kingdom

Welspun Corp Ltd (WGSR.NS)

WGSR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

134.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.90 (+1.43%)
Prev Close
Rs132.90
Open
Rs133.65
Day's High
Rs135.90
Day's Low
Rs133.35
Volume
161,107
Avg. Vol
647,818
52-wk High
Rs146.00
52-wk Low
Rs55.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 16,477.00 16,477.00 16,477.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 57,093.00 57,093.00 57,093.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 64,172.00 64,172.00 64,172.00 79,050.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 71,909.00 71,909.00 71,909.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 -1.40 -1.40 -1.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 2.30 2.30 2.30 8.45
Year Ending Mar-19 1 6.30 6.30 6.30 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 13,445.00 14,995.00 1,550.00 11.53
Quarter Ending Mar-17 16,477.00 19,221.80 2,744.80 16.66
Quarter Ending Dec-16 11,566.00 11,405.40 160.60 1.39
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13,760.00 11,530.60 2,229.40 16.20
Quarter Ending Jun-16 19,000.00 15,110.50 3,889.50 20.47

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 16,477.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 57,093.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 64,172.00 64,172.00 64,172.00 64,172.00 79,050.00
Year Ending Mar-19 71,909.00 71,909.00 71,909.00 71,909.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Welspun Corp Ltd News

» More WGSR.NS News