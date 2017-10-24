Welspun Corp Ltd (WGSR.NS)
WGSR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
134.80INR
10:59am BST
134.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.90 (+1.43%)
Rs1.90 (+1.43%)
Prev Close
Rs132.90
Rs132.90
Open
Rs133.65
Rs133.65
Day's High
Rs135.90
Rs135.90
Day's Low
Rs133.35
Rs133.35
Volume
161,107
161,107
Avg. Vol
647,818
647,818
52-wk High
Rs146.00
Rs146.00
52-wk Low
Rs55.05
Rs55.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|16,477.00
|16,477.00
|16,477.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|57,093.00
|57,093.00
|57,093.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|64,172.00
|64,172.00
|64,172.00
|79,050.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|71,909.00
|71,909.00
|71,909.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|-1.40
|-1.40
|-1.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|8.45
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|13,445.00
|14,995.00
|1,550.00
|11.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|16,477.00
|19,221.80
|2,744.80
|16.66
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|11,566.00
|11,405.40
|160.60
|1.39
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|13,760.00
|11,530.60
|2,229.40
|16.20
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|19,000.00
|15,110.50
|3,889.50
|20.47
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|16,477.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|57,093.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|64,172.00
|64,172.00
|64,172.00
|64,172.00
|79,050.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|71,909.00
|71,909.00
|71,909.00
|71,909.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings