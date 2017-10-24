Welspun Corp Ltd (WGSR.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 16,477.00 16,477.00 16,477.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 57,093.00 57,093.00 57,093.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 64,172.00 64,172.00 64,172.00 79,050.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 71,909.00 71,909.00 71,909.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 -1.40 -1.40 -1.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 2.30 2.30 2.30 8.45 Year Ending Mar-19 1 6.30 6.30 6.30 --