WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIRu.TO)
WIRu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.20USD
23 Oct 2017
13.20USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.08 (+0.61%)
$0.08 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
$13.12
$13.12
Open
$13.12
$13.12
Day's High
$13.22
$13.22
Day's Low
$13.12
$13.12
Volume
9,568
9,568
Avg. Vol
63,561
63,561
52-wk High
$13.79
$13.79
52-wk Low
$11.21
$11.21
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|80.83
|81.98
|80.00
|84.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|93.87
|101.19
|83.70
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.59
|1.59
|1.59
|1.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1.16
|1.16
|1.16
|1.27
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|19.70
|19.17
|0.53
|2.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|18.96
|19.49
|0.53
|2.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|18.19
|18.66
|0.47
|2.61
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|17.90
|17.55
|0.35
|1.96
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|17.70
|17.70
|0.00
|0.03
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|80.83
|80.83
|80.83
|80.96
|84.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|93.87
|93.87
|93.87
|93.34
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.59
|1.59
|1.59
|1.47
|1.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.16
|1.16
|1.16
|1.23
|1.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment announces agreement to acquire Class A Distribution Property
- BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT reports Q2 AFFO of $0.188 per unit
- BRIEF-Welsh Property Trust says sold 3.1 mln trust units of WPT industrial REIT
- BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT announces U.S.$96 million of acquisitions and bought deal financing
- BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.233