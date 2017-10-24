Worldline SA (WLN.PA)
WLN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
40.59EUR
3:58pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.06 (-0.15%)
€-0.06 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|(3) HOLD
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.32
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|1,602.55
|1,625.50
|1,588.50
|1,524.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|1,735.75
|1,775.73
|1,672.75
|1,617.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1.17
|1.27
|1.03
|1.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|1.38
|1.48
|1.21
|1.30
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|13.35
|17.27
|9.30
|14.48
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|287.10
|284.60
|2.50
|0.87
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,602.55
|1,604.42
|1,599.23
|1,598.23
|1,524.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,735.75
|1,734.11
|1,706.28
|1,702.94
|1,617.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.17
|1.18
|1.17
|1.17
|1.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.38
|1.38
|1.35
|1.34
|1.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|4
|7
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1
|11
|1
