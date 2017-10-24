Edition:
United Kingdom

Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)

WLSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

66.60INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs66.95
Open
Rs67.95
Day's High
Rs69.20
Day's Low
Rs66.00
Volume
1,273,991
Avg. Vol
844,092
52-wk High
Rs99.70
52-wk Low
Rs54.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 15,750.00 15,750.00 15,750.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 18,000.00 18,000.00 18,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 64,196.60 64,583.80 63,560.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 69,951.30 72,972.00 67,882.00 75,702.80
Year Ending Mar-19 3 77,860.00 79,275.00 75,406.00 86,953.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5.92 7.80 3.55 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 6.17 6.70 5.80 8.60
Year Ending Mar-19 3 7.38 7.80 6.80 19.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 16,341.30 12,911.50 3,429.83 20.99
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,750.00 15,015.10 734.90 4.67
Quarter Ending Dec-16 15,571.50 13,067.70 2,503.80 16.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 15,825.00 15,757.10 67.90 0.43
Quarter Ending Mar-15 13,579.30 12,249.60 1,329.71 9.79

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,750.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 18,000.00 18,000.00 18,000.00 18,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 64,196.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 69,951.30 69,951.30 70,573.70 70,573.70 75,702.80
Year Ending Mar-19 77,860.00 77,860.00 79,172.00 79,172.00 86,953.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings

