Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)

WPG.L on London Stock Exchange

406.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
406.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
13,799,091
52-wk High
435.38
52-wk Low
255.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 7 7 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.82 2.82 2.83 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,242.46 1,260.18 1,223.09 1,242.62
Year Ending Dec-18 11 1,359.85 1,388.03 1,307.18 1,367.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 13.36 13.61 13.13 13.34
Year Ending Dec-18 12 15.47 17.13 14.67 15.68
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.48 14.60 12.35 25.75

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,242.46 1,242.46 1,248.49 1,248.66 1,242.62
Year Ending Dec-18 1,359.85 1,359.85 1,359.85 1,363.58 1,367.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13.36 13.36 13.47 13.52 13.34
Year Ending Dec-18 15.47 15.47 15.47 15.63 15.68

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Worldpay Group PLC News

Market Views

