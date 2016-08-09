Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)
WPG.L on London Stock Exchange
406.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
406.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
406.00
406.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
13,799,091
13,799,091
52-wk High
435.38
435.38
52-wk Low
255.70
255.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.82
|2.82
|2.83
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|1,242.46
|1,260.18
|1,223.09
|1,242.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|1,359.85
|1,388.03
|1,307.18
|1,367.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|13.36
|13.61
|13.13
|13.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|15.47
|17.13
|14.67
|15.68
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|13.48
|14.60
|12.35
|25.75
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,242.46
|1,242.46
|1,248.49
|1,248.66
|1,242.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,359.85
|1,359.85
|1,359.85
|1,363.58
|1,367.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13.36
|13.36
|13.47
|13.52
|13.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15.47
|15.47
|15.47
|15.63
|15.68
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Former British PM Cameron lands new job, first commercial role since leaving office
- BRIEF-Worldpay invests in fraud prevention firm Featurespace
- France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off
- France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off
- UPDATE 1-France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off
- Are these stocks 'brilliant buys' or 'shocking sells' after today's news?
- Why are Barclays plc, Anglo American plc and Worldpay Group plc so cheap?
- Are Tesco plc, Worldpay Group plc and Sirius Minerals plc shares about to skyrocket?
- 3 FTSE 100 stocks with 'explosive' growth potential: Worldpay Group plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc and Paddy Power Betfair plc ord eur0.09
- Is It The Right Time To Buy Worldpay Group plc & 88 Energy Ltd?
- Should You Buy Worldpay Group plc For 2016?