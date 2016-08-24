WPP PLC (WPP.L)
WPP.L on London Stock Exchange
1,366.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,366.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,366.00
1,366.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
5,834,021
5,834,021
52-wk High
1,928.07
1,928.07
52-wk Low
1,345.00
1,345.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|47.80
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|12
|11
|12
|(3) HOLD
|11
|9
|9
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.30
|2.23
|2.24
|2.07
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|5,440.70
|7,122.40
|3,759.00
|5,264.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3,139.00
|3,139.00
|3,139.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|13,737.20
|15,648.00
|13,088.50
|14,633.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|14,352.00
|16,682.00
|13,231.80
|15,332.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|47.80
|47.80
|47.80
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|86.90
|86.90
|86.90
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26
|122.72
|126.41
|119.86
|123.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|129.11
|134.87
|123.39
|131.37
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|6.92
|10.60
|4.20
|10.72
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|2,795.38
|2,852.20
|56.82
|2.03
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|2,393.64
|2,456.70
|63.06
|2.63
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|2,467.75
|2,490.00
|22.25
|0.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|2,812.18
|2,223.00
|589.18
|20.95
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5,440.70
|5,440.70
|5,440.70
|5,466.70
|5,264.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3,139.00
|3,139.00
|3,139.00
|3,201.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13,737.20
|13,650.00
|13,609.50
|13,548.40
|14,633.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14,352.00
|14,381.40
|14,309.90
|14,452.70
|15,332.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|47.80
|47.80
|47.80
|50.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|86.90
|86.90
|86.90
|87.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|122.72
|122.84
|123.17
|125.96
|123.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|129.11
|129.54
|130.28
|134.18
|131.37
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|3
|1
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|4
|0
|7
