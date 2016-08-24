WPP PLC (WPP.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 5,440.70 7,122.40 3,759.00 5,264.05 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,139.00 3,139.00 3,139.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 20 13,737.20 15,648.00 13,088.50 14,633.20 Year Ending Dec-18 23 14,352.00 16,682.00 13,231.80 15,332.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 47.80 47.80 47.80 -- Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 86.90 86.90 86.90 -- Year Ending Dec-17 26 122.72 126.41 119.86 123.48 Year Ending Dec-18 26 129.11 134.87 123.39 131.37 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 6.92 10.60 4.20 10.72