WPP PLC (WPP.L)

WPP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,366.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,366.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,834,021
52-wk High
1,928.07
52-wk Low
1,345.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 47.80 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 12 11 12
(3) HOLD 11 9 9 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.30 2.23 2.24 2.07

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 5,440.70 7,122.40 3,759.00 5,264.05
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,139.00 3,139.00 3,139.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 20 13,737.20 15,648.00 13,088.50 14,633.20
Year Ending Dec-18 23 14,352.00 16,682.00 13,231.80 15,332.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 47.80 47.80 47.80 --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 86.90 86.90 86.90 --
Year Ending Dec-17 26 122.72 126.41 119.86 123.48
Year Ending Dec-18 26 129.11 134.87 123.39 131.37
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 6.92 10.60 4.20 10.72

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 2,795.38 2,852.20 56.82 2.03
Quarter Ending Sep-11 2,393.64 2,456.70 63.06 2.63
Quarter Ending Jun-11 2,467.75 2,490.00 22.25 0.90
Quarter Ending Mar-11 2,812.18 2,223.00 589.18 20.95

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,440.70 5,440.70 5,440.70 5,466.70 5,264.05
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3,139.00 3,139.00 3,139.00 3,201.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13,737.20 13,650.00 13,609.50 13,548.40 14,633.20
Year Ending Dec-18 14,352.00 14,381.40 14,309.90 14,452.70 15,332.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 47.80 47.80 47.80 50.10 --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 86.90 86.90 86.90 87.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 122.72 122.84 123.17 125.96 123.48
Year Ending Dec-18 129.11 129.54 130.28 134.18 131.37

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 1 5
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3 1 6
Year Ending Dec-18 0 4 0 7

Earnings vs. Estimates

WPP PLC News

Market Views

