Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT.TO)
WPRT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.22CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.26 (-5.80%)
Prev Close
$4.48
Open
$4.52
Day's High
$4.59
Day's Low
$4.17
Volume
179,772
Avg. Vol
163,481
52-wk High
$5.11
52-wk Low
$1.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|-0.11
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|56.31
|58.00
|55.00
|85.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|60.92
|61.70
|60.15
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|231.32
|235.66
|227.10
|337.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|249.25
|258.95
|239.90
|354.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|-0.11
|-0.10
|-0.12
|-0.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.08
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|-0.47
|-0.44
|-0.49
|-0.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|-0.21
|-0.16
|-0.25
|-0.44
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|58.44
|62.08
|3.64
|6.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|77.74
|60.02
|17.72
|22.79
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|74.58
|80.40
|5.82
|7.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|95.00
|76.10
|18.90
|19.89
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|57.61
|44.36
|13.25
|23.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.14
|-0.10
|0.04
|-28.57
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.16
|-0.10
|0.05
|-35.48
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.20
|-0.43
|0.23
|-109.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.13
|-0.18
|0.05
|-40.30
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.15
|0.11
|0.26
|-173.53
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|56.31
|56.31
|56.31
|57.50
|85.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|60.92
|60.92
|60.92
|61.74
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|231.32
|231.32
|231.32
|230.50
|337.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|249.25
|249.25
|249.25
|256.96
|354.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.10
|-0.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.08
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.19
|-0.44
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems to repay existing 9 pct debentures at maturity
- BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems reports quarterly loss per share $ 0.12 from cont ops
- BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems provides Q2 2017 revenue guidance
- BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems proposes offering of common shares
- BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems appoints new director