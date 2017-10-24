Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (WUWGn.DE)
WUWGn.DE on Xetra
23.06EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.16 (+0.68%)
€0.16 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
€22.91
Open
€22.80
Day's High
€23.06
Day's Low
€22.77
Volume
23,479
Avg. Vol
74,655
52-wk High
€23.45
52-wk Low
€16.89
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.40
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|4,390.65
|5,701.50
|3,914.00
|4,036.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|4,360.77
|5,500.50
|3,927.00
|4,093.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|2.82
|2.91
|2.75
|2.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|2.67
|2.81
|2.44
|2.58
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|975.00
|999.63
|24.63
|2.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|965.00
|995.66
|30.66
|3.18
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.68
|0.74
|0.06
|8.82
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.64
|0.59
|0.05
|7.81
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.61
|0.61
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.65
|0.67
|0.02
|3.08
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,390.65
|4,390.65
|4,390.65
|4,378.40
|4,036.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,360.77
|4,360.77
|4,360.77
|4,385.27
|4,093.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.82
|2.82
|2.82
|2.78
|2.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.67
|2.67
|2.64
|2.64
|2.58
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0