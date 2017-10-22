Yatas Yatak ve Yorgan Sanayi Ticaret AS (YATAS.IS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 770.50 771.00 770.00 500.67 Year Ending Dec-18 2 1,011.00 1,011.00 1,011.00 570.67 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 1.15 1.15 1.15 0.47 Year Ending Dec-18 1 1.56 1.56 1.56 0.62