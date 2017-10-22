Yatas Yatak ve Yorgan Sanayi Ticaret AS (YATAS.IS)
YATAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
22.26TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.33
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|770.50
|771.00
|770.00
|500.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1,011.00
|1,011.00
|1,011.00
|570.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|0.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1.56
|1.56
|1.56
|0.62
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|198.00
|194.67
|3.33
|1.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|145.70
|151.82
|6.12
|4.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.60
|0.16
|4.44
|96.61
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|770.50
|770.50
|751.33
|716.00
|500.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,011.00
|1,011.00
|980.00
|943.33
|570.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|0.95
|0.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.56
|1.56
|1.56
|1.18
|0.62
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0