Edition:
United Kingdom

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKBNK.IS)

YKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.39TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.08TL (-1.79%)
Prev Close
4.47TL
Open
4.44TL
Day's High
4.44TL
Day's Low
4.36TL
Volume
16,118,409
Avg. Vol
19,815,065
52-wk High
4.98TL
52-wk Low
3.05TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.20 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 13 13 15 14
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 5 5 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.10 3.24 3.27 3.23

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 3,384.95 3,465.07 3,304.82 3,192.08
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 3,446.33 3,481.54 3,411.12 3,138.24
Year Ending Dec-17 14 12,872.20 13,470.50 11,612.00 12,054.30
Year Ending Dec-18 13 14,238.40 15,351.00 13,104.00 13,870.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.20 0.27 0.15 0.18
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.24 0.27 0.22 0.20
Year Ending Dec-17 16 0.81 0.88 0.74 0.70
Year Ending Dec-18 15 0.91 1.08 0.78 0.81
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 15.76 19.51 12.00 23.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,133.92 3,090.82 43.10 1.38
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,240.59 3,501.23 260.64 8.04
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,892.52 2,980.67 88.15 3.05
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,754.45 2,805.34 50.90 1.85
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,697.27 3,058.56 361.30 13.39
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.18 0.21 0.03 16.47
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.21 0.23 0.02 9.67
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.16 0.13 0.03 19.15
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.16 0.19 0.03 17.28
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.16 0.20 0.04 22.17

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3,384.95 3,403.17 3,234.81 3,234.81 3,192.08
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3,446.33 3,530.75 3,448.90 3,448.90 3,138.24
Year Ending Dec-17 12,872.20 12,897.70 12,864.10 12,834.00 12,054.30
Year Ending Dec-18 14,238.40 14,262.20 14,250.10 14,147.50 13,870.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.20 0.21 0.19 0.20 0.18
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.24 0.25 0.24 0.24 0.20
Year Ending Dec-17 0.81 0.81 0.79 0.79 0.70
Year Ending Dec-18 0.91 0.91 0.91 0.89 0.81

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 4 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS News

» More YKBNK.IS News