Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKBNK.IS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 3,384.95 3,465.07 3,304.82 3,192.08 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 3,446.33 3,481.54 3,411.12 3,138.24 Year Ending Dec-17 14 12,872.20 13,470.50 11,612.00 12,054.30 Year Ending Dec-18 13 14,238.40 15,351.00 13,104.00 13,870.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.20 0.27 0.15 0.18 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.24 0.27 0.22 0.20 Year Ending Dec-17 16 0.81 0.88 0.74 0.70 Year Ending Dec-18 15 0.91 1.08 0.78 0.81 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 15.76 19.51 12.00 23.30