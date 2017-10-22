Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKBNK.IS)
YKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.39TRY
22 Oct 2017
4.39TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.08TL (-1.79%)
-0.08TL (-1.79%)
Prev Close
4.47TL
4.47TL
Open
4.44TL
4.44TL
Day's High
4.44TL
4.44TL
Day's Low
4.36TL
4.36TL
Volume
16,118,409
16,118,409
Avg. Vol
19,815,065
19,815,065
52-wk High
4.98TL
4.98TL
52-wk Low
3.05TL
3.05TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.20
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|13
|13
|15
|14
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|5
|5
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.10
|3.24
|3.27
|3.23
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|3,384.95
|3,465.07
|3,304.82
|3,192.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|3,446.33
|3,481.54
|3,411.12
|3,138.24
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|12,872.20
|13,470.50
|11,612.00
|12,054.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|14,238.40
|15,351.00
|13,104.00
|13,870.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.20
|0.27
|0.15
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.24
|0.27
|0.22
|0.20
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|0.81
|0.88
|0.74
|0.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|0.91
|1.08
|0.78
|0.81
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|15.76
|19.51
|12.00
|23.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,133.92
|3,090.82
|43.10
|1.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,240.59
|3,501.23
|260.64
|8.04
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,892.52
|2,980.67
|88.15
|3.05
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,754.45
|2,805.34
|50.90
|1.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,697.27
|3,058.56
|361.30
|13.39
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.18
|0.21
|0.03
|16.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.21
|0.23
|0.02
|9.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.16
|0.13
|0.03
|19.15
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.16
|0.19
|0.03
|17.28
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.16
|0.20
|0.04
|22.17
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3,384.95
|3,403.17
|3,234.81
|3,234.81
|3,192.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3,446.33
|3,530.75
|3,448.90
|3,448.90
|3,138.24
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12,872.20
|12,897.70
|12,864.10
|12,834.00
|12,054.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14,238.40
|14,262.20
|14,250.10
|14,147.50
|13,870.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.20
|0.21
|0.19
|0.20
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.24
|0.25
|0.24
|0.24
|0.20
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.81
|0.81
|0.79
|0.79
|0.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.91
|0.91
|0.91
|0.89
|0.81
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|4
|2
- Yapi Kredi contributes 114 mln euro net operating profit to Unicredit in Q3 -filing
- BRIEF-Yapi Kredi secures $1.35 billion syndicated loan
- BRIEF-Yapi Kredi sells a NPL portfolio of 307.0 mln lira for 17.7 mln lira
- BRIEF-Yapi Kredi to issue debt instruments up to nominal 10 billion lira
- BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Q2 unconsolidated net profit rises to 891.9 million lira