Zodiac Aerospace SA (ZODC.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Aug-17 14 5,205.81 5,353.00 5,106.00 5,309.45 Year Ending Aug-18 14 5,182.90 5,452.00 4,856.00 5,542.87 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Aug-17 15 0.40 0.52 0.31 0.99 Year Ending Aug-18 14 0.92 1.17 0.66 1.32 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 29.40 29.40 29.40 29.68