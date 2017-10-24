Edition:
Zodiac Aerospace SA (ZODC.PA)

ZODC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

24.37EUR
11:45am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€24.35
Open
€24.35
Day's High
€24.40
Day's Low
€24.35
Volume
63,168
Avg. Vol
451,971
52-wk High
€28.85
52-wk Low
€19.78

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- August 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 10 10 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.85 2.85 2.85 2.85

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Aug-17 14 5,205.81 5,353.00 5,106.00 5,309.45
Year Ending Aug-18 14 5,182.90 5,452.00 4,856.00 5,542.87
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Aug-17 15 0.40 0.52 0.31 0.99
Year Ending Aug-18 14 0.92 1.17 0.66 1.32
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 29.40 29.40 29.40 29.68

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Feb-15 1,192.00 1,183.50 8.50 0.71
Quarter Ending Feb-14 1,003.00 1,015.40 12.40 1.24
Quarter Ending Feb-13 918.00 918.30 0.30 0.03
Quarter Ending Nov-12 941.00 911.00 30.00 3.19
Quarter Ending Aug-12 890.50 964.90 74.40 8.35

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Aug-17 5,205.81 5,205.81 5,216.71 5,239.67 5,309.45
Year Ending Aug-18 5,182.90 5,182.90 5,204.44 5,312.69 5,542.87
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Aug-17 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.99
Year Ending Aug-18 0.92 0.92 0.92 0.95 1.32

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Aug-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Aug-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Aug-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Aug-18 0 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Zodiac Aerospace SA News

