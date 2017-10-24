Zodiac Aerospace SA (ZODC.PA)
ZODC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
24.37EUR
11:45am BST
24.37EUR
11:45am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.06%)
€0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€24.35
€24.35
Open
€24.35
€24.35
Day's High
€24.40
€24.40
Day's Low
€24.35
€24.35
Volume
63,168
63,168
Avg. Vol
451,971
451,971
52-wk High
€28.85
€28.85
52-wk Low
€19.78
€19.78
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|August
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.85
|2.85
|2.85
|2.85
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|14
|5,205.81
|5,353.00
|5,106.00
|5,309.45
|Year Ending Aug-18
|14
|5,182.90
|5,452.00
|4,856.00
|5,542.87
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|15
|0.40
|0.52
|0.31
|0.99
|Year Ending Aug-18
|14
|0.92
|1.17
|0.66
|1.32
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|29.40
|29.40
|29.40
|29.68
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Feb-15
|1,192.00
|1,183.50
|8.50
|0.71
|Quarter Ending Feb-14
|1,003.00
|1,015.40
|12.40
|1.24
|Quarter Ending Feb-13
|918.00
|918.30
|0.30
|0.03
|Quarter Ending Nov-12
|941.00
|911.00
|30.00
|3.19
|Quarter Ending Aug-12
|890.50
|964.90
|74.40
|8.35
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|5,205.81
|5,205.81
|5,216.71
|5,239.67
|5,309.45
|Year Ending Aug-18
|5,182.90
|5,182.90
|5,204.44
|5,312.69
|5,542.87
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|0.99
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0.92
|0.92
|0.92
|0.95
|1.32
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
- UPDATE 1-Bombardier spends $2.4 bln a year on aerospace in U.S. -document
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 14
- Zodiac reaffirms targets despite disappointing Q4 seat sales
- UTC touts $23 billion deal as stock drops, Boeing turns critic |
- UPDATE 5-UTC touts $23 bln deal as stock drops, Boeing turns critic