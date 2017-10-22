Edition:
Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS (ZOREN.IS)

ZOREN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

1.55TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.02TL (-1.27%)
Prev Close
1.57TL
Open
1.56TL
Day's High
1.56TL
Day's Low
1.54TL
Volume
16,481,450
Avg. Vol
54,495,820
52-wk High
1.81TL
52-wk Low
1.10TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 3.67 3.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 2,928.97 3,145.00 2,665.00 1,073.50
Year Ending Dec-18 2 3,850.29 3,869.59 3,831.00 1,263.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.03 0.06 0.00 -0.07
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 220.00 122.62 97.38 44.26
Quarter Ending Sep-14 250.00 200.22 49.78 19.91
Quarter Ending Jun-14 226.00 243.76 17.76 7.86
Quarter Ending Mar-14 163.50 227.51 64.01 39.15
Quarter Ending Dec-13 120.00 189.84 69.84 58.20

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,928.97 2,928.97 2,925.67 2,274.50 1,073.50
Year Ending Dec-18 3,850.29 3,850.29 3,909.00 3,831.00 1,263.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.03 0.03 0.03 -0.19 -0.07
Year Ending Dec-18 0.04 0.04 0.04 -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS News

