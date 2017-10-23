Edition:
United Kingdom

ZPG PLC (ZPG.L)

ZPG.L on London Stock Exchange

356.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.50 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
356.40
Open
353.10
Day's High
357.30
Day's Low
353.10
Volume
203,003
Avg. Vol
911,210
52-wk High
401.20
52-wk Low
273.83

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 5 5
(3) HOLD 7 7 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.41 2.41 2.47 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 16 240.15 245.36 218.81 218.30
Year Ending Sep-18 16 286.73 316.31 239.88 240.07
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 17 14.26 15.80 11.70 13.87
Year Ending Sep-18 17 17.13 18.83 14.48 15.97
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 18.79 21.96 14.80 27.65

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 240.15 239.80 240.17 238.66 218.30
Year Ending Sep-18 286.73 284.59 279.76 270.44 240.07
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 14.26 14.24 14.20 14.03 13.87
Year Ending Sep-18 17.13 17.10 16.94 16.61 15.97

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Sep-18 1 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0 3 0
Year Ending Sep-18 1 0 4 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

ZPG PLC News

» More ZPG.L News