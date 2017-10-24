Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZUAR.NS)
ZUAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
628.75INR
Change (% chg)
Rs38.90 (+6.59%)
Prev Close
Rs589.85
Open
Rs635.00
Day's High
Rs690.00
Day's Low
Rs612.30
Volume
3,916,338
Avg. Vol
93,989
52-wk High
Rs690.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|84,312.00
|84,312.00
|84,312.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|82,757.00
|82,757.00
|82,757.00
|126,100.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|85,689.00
|85,689.00
|85,689.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|18.60
|18.60
|18.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|35.80
|35.80
|35.80
|27.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|43.70
|43.70
|43.70
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|84,312.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|82,757.00
|82,757.00
|82,757.00
|82,757.00
|126,100.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|85,689.00
|85,689.00
|85,689.00
|85,689.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35.80
|35.80
|35.80
|35.80
|27.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|43.70
|43.70
|43.70
|43.70
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0