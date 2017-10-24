HSBC Holdings PLC (0005.HK)
76.50HKD
24 Oct 2017
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$76.50
HK$76.25
HK$76.80
HK$76.10
8,670,500
26,081,488
HK$79.65
HK$56.60
Mon, Oct 23 2017
U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade
NEW YORK A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.
U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade
NEW YORK A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion (2.65 billion pounds) currency trade in 2011.
UPDATE 2-U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 bln currency trade
NEW YORK, Oct 23 A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.
Ex-HSBC executive found guilty of fraud in $3.5 bln currency trade
NEW YORK, Oct 23 A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.
HSBC names Jayant Rikhye as India CEO
HSBC has named company veteran Jayant Rikhye as the new chief executive of its India operations, effective Dec. 1.
HSBC names Jayant Rikhye as India CEO
Oct 23 HSBC has named company veteran Jayant Rikhye as the new chief executive of its India operations, effective Dec. 1.
BRIEF-HSBC Holdings declared third interim dividend for 2017 of US$0.10 per ordinary share
* on 3 october directors declared a third interim dividend for 2017 of us$0.10 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BNY Mellon and HSBC join Algomi to spur corporate bond liquidity
LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - BNY Mellon and HSBC are partnering with bond trading technology provider Algomi to expand corporate bond trading opportunities for their custody clients and the wider market.
Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC agree to pay $132 mln to settle Libor claims
Oct 12 Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc have agreed to pay a combined $132 million to settle a U.S. class action brought by futures traders accusing them of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.
HSBC picks company veteran John Flint as new chief executive
LONDON HSBC has chosen John Flint as its next chief executive, with its newly arrived chairman promoting an insider to drive revenue growth at Europe's biggest bank. | Video
- Is a dividend bonanza about to kick off at HSBC Holdings plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc?
- Is it time to buy these two undervalued FTSE 100 champions?
- These 3 top FTSE 100 stocks now yield more than 5%
- HSBC Holdings plc vs National Grid plc vs Diageo plc: which is the better FTSE 100 income stock?
- Should you buy the 3 highest-yielding stocks from the FTSE 100?
- How does Capital & Regional plc match up against the best Footsie yields?