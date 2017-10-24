Hang Seng Bank Ltd (0011.HK)
Thu, Jun 8 2017
BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank appoints Louisa W W Cheang as Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive
* rose W M LEE will retire from bank and will cease to be vice-chairman and chief executive of bank with effect from 1 July 2017
Fitch Affirms Hang Seng Bank and CCB Asia; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hang Seng Bank Limited's (HSB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia) Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings have been affirmed as part of Fitch's periodic peer review
BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank declared a first interim dividend for year ending 31 December 2017 of HK$1.2 per share
* Declared a first interim dividend in respect of year ending 31 december 2017 of hk$1.2 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank announces appointment of Margaret W H Kwan as executive director
* Patrick K W Chan will resign as executive director of bank and will cease to be head of Greater China Of Bank Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oMtq54] Further company coverage: