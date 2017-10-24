Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK)
0016.HK on Hong Kong Stock
129.60HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-1.10 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
HK$130.70
Open
HK$131.20
Day's High
HK$131.20
Day's Low
HK$129.10
Volume
2,649,378
Avg. Vol
3,625,786
52-wk High
HK$136.90
52-wk Low
HK$96.50
Thu, Sep 14 2017
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties expects sales to slow after record year
* Total sales this yr projected at HK$41 bln vs HK$52.4 bln last yr
CORRECTED-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties FY underlying profit rises 7.43 percent
HONG KONG, Sept 14 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Hong Kong's largest developer by market value, on Thursday posted a full-year underlying profit of HK$25.97 billion ($3.32 billion), in line with estimates, thanks to robust sales in one of the world's most expensive property markets.
BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai Properties sets sales target at HK$36 bln for fiscal 2017-18
* Says it sets sales target at HK$36.0 billion ($4.61 billion) for fiscal 2017-18
BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai Properties posts FY underlying profit attributable of HK$ 25,965 million
* FY profit attributable to co’s shareholders HK$ 41,782 million versus HK$32,666 million
