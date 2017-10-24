Edition:
MTR Corp Ltd (0066.HK)

0066.HK on Hong Kong Stock

44.95HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
HK$45.00
Open
HK$45.00
Day's High
HK$45.25
Day's Low
HK$44.85
Volume
1,790,244
Avg. Vol
3,512,360
52-wk High
HK$50.00
52-wk Low
HK$37.20

UK market regulator raises competition concerns in FirstGroup, MTR contract

UK market regulator Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns on Tuesday about the lack of competition on one train route, between London and Exeter, which is part of the new South Western franchise awarded to FirstGroup and Hong Kong's MTR.

