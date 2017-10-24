Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (0175.HK)

Volvo Cars sales up 11.2 pct yr/yr in Sept powered by U.S.,China STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said in a statement on Wednesday its sales rose 11.2 percent year-on year in September boosted by strong growth in major markets such as the United States and China.

China's Geely to take control of Denmark's Saxo Bank COPENHAGEN Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will increase its stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank to more than 50 percent in a deal that highlights China's drive to tap the expertise of European financial firms.

REFILE-UPDATE 2-China's Geely to take control of Denmark's Saxo Bank * Geely to increase stake in Saxo Bank to 51.5 pct from 30 pct

China's Geely to take control of Denmark's Saxo Bank COPENHAGEN Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will increase its stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank to more than 50 percent in a deal that highlights China's drive to tap the expertise of European financial firms.

China's Geely group to take majority stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 Chinese automotive group Geely will increase its stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank to 51.5 percent while Finland's Sampo Oyj will take a stake of 19.9 percent, Saxo said on Monday.

BRIEF-Autoliv wins order from Geeely for autonomous driving radar systems * Autoliv to supply geely radar systems for autonomous driving

Volvo Cars to buy Luxe assets to boost digital services Sept 8 Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said on Friday it would buy some assets of Luxe, a U.S. based premium valet and concierge service, to boost the development of its digital services.

BRIEF-Asia Pacific Strategic Investments requests for trading halt Sept 7 Asia-pacific Strategic Investments Limited