China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (0688.HK)

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment says 9-Month ‍land premium payable by group RMB18.50 bln * 9-Month ‍land premium payable by group about RMB18,503.19 million​

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment says 9-mnth contracted property sales of HK$183.644 bln * 9-mnth contracted property sales HK$183.644 bln

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment contracted property sales in Aug HK$18.769 bln * For August 2017, contracted property sales amounted to approximately HK$18.769 billion

China Overseas H1 core profit up 26 pct, raises FY sales target HONG KONG, Aug 21 State-owned China Overseas Land & Investment said on Monday its first-half core profit rose 26 percent from a year ago, helped by a property boom in the country.

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment posts HY profit attributable up 25.2% to HK$21.65 bln * HY profit attributable increased by 25.2% to HK$21.65 billion

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment announces land premium payable for July * For July 2017, co acquired 9 land parcels and land premium payable by group amounted to approximately RMB6,364.22 million

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment's July contracted property sales amounted to HK$16.873 bln * For July 2017, contracted property sales of co amounted to approximately HK$16.873 billion

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment posts June 2017 contracted property sales * For June 2017, contracted property sales amounted to approximately HK$30.556 billion