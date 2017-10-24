China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (0762.HK)

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong announces operational statistics for August * For Aug, aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 273.043 million

BRIEF-Nanjing Putian Telecommunications wins bid for China Unicom project worth 106.6 mln yuan * Says it wins bid for China Unicom project worth 106.6 million yuan ($16.33 million)

BRIEF-KPN announces partnership agreement with China Unicom * ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CHINA UNICOM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

China regulator hints at no more special treatment after Unicom deal SHANGHAI China's securities regulator said that company ownership reform plans must strictly abide by existing regulations, hinting there will be no repeat of the special treatment given to China Unicom in its $11.7 billion restructuring.

China regulator hints at no more special treatment after Unicom deal SHANGHAI, Aug 25 China's securities regulator said that company ownership reform plans must strictly abide by existing regulations, hinting there will be no repeat of the special treatment given to China Unicom in its $11.7 billion restructuring.

China stocks flat as China Unicom slumps; Hong Kong follows Asian markets up SHANGHAI, Aug 24 China share indexes barely moved on Thursday morning, as profit-taking in China Unicom Network Communications Ltd cooled excitement about state enterprise reforms, though raw material stocks rebounded, aided by a weaker dollar.