PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)

North American exodus at PetroChina sparks speculation of company shift NEW YORK A flurry of departures across the U.S. and Canadian units of Chinese state energy firm PetroChina Co Ltd have sparked speculation that the oil trader is reducing its presence in North America, even though the company says it is committed to the region.

REFILE-North American exodus at PetroChina sparks speculation of company shift NEW YORK, Aug 22 A flurry of departures across the U.S. and Canadian units of Chinese state energy firm PetroChina Co Ltd have sparked speculation that the oil trader is reducing its presence in North America, even though the company says it is committed to the region.

Petrochina's refinery, gas fields and pipelines unaffected by Sichuan quake BEIJING PetroChina's refinery, gas fields and pipelines have not been affected by the Sichuan earthquake, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco in talks to buy Petrochina refinery stake- WSJ, citing sources * Saudi Aramco is in talks to buy Petrochina refinery stake- WSJ, citing sources

PetroChina unloading first Chinese purchase of oil from US strategic reserves -shipping data SINGAPORE, July 20 PetroChina is this week unloading the first Chinese purchase of crude oil from U.S. strategic petroleum reserves at a port in eastern China, according to shipping data and two industry sources.