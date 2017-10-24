CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK)

CNOOC, Repsol fetch oil blocs in Brazil's round RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 China's CNOOC and Spain's Repsol fetched oil blocs in the Espírito Santo basin off the coast of Brazil in a oil round on Monday, oil regulator ANP said.

UPDATE 1-China's CNOOC ends feasibility study for Western Canadian LNG terminal CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 14 China's CNOOC Ltd said on Thursday it will end the feasibility study for its (LNG) export terminal on British Columbia's coast due to low global commodity prices, in the latest setback for Canada's energy industry.

CNOOC's Nexen ends LNG feasibility study in western Canada CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 14 CNOOC Ltd's Nexen Energy and Inpex Corp will end the feasibility study for the Aurora liquefied natural gas project in Canada's British Columbia province, the former company said in a statement on Thursday.

BRIEF-BP and Bridas to combine PAE and Axion Energy * HAS AGREED WITH BRIDAS CORP TO INTEGRATE PAN AMERICAN ENERGY AND THE DOWNSTREAM COMPANY AXION ENERGY TO PRODUCE A 50:50 OWNED INTEGRATED OIL AND GAS COMPANY

Alberta regulators charge Nexen Energy over 2015 pipeline spill CALGARY, Alberta Alberta regulators on Thursday charged Nexen Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd , for a pipeline spill in July 2015 at the company's Long Lake oil sands facility that leaked around 31,500 barrels of bitumen emulsion.