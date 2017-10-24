CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (1038.HK)

Li Ka-shing's CKI to buy German energy metering firm Ista A consortium led by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure said on Thursday it would buy German metering and energy management group Ista in a deal valued at up to 4.5 billion euros (4.01 billion pounds).

Li Ka-shing's CKI to buy German energy metering firm Ista A consortium led by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure said on Thursday it would buy German metering and energy management group Ista in a deal valued at up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.25 billion).

CKI’s push into energy-metering looks smart HONG KONG Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing is making a power play in Germany. His CK Infrastructure unit looks like the frontrunner to buy smart-metering specialist Ista, according to Reuters. That could pay off for CKI investors.

