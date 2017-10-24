Edition:
Comsys Holdings Corp (1721.T)

1721.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,768JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-3 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
¥2,771
Open
¥2,766
Day's High
¥2,773
Day's Low
¥2,747
Volume
572,700
Avg. Vol
659,528
52-wk High
¥2,825
52-wk Low
¥1,775

Tue, Oct 3 2017

BRIEF-Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 482,400 shares for 1.21 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

BRIEF-Comsys Holdings buys back 553,400 shares for 1.29 bln yen in August

* Says it repurchased 553,400 shares for 1.29 billion yen in total, in August

BRIEF- Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 421,500 shares for 999.8 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30

BRIEF-COMSYS Holdings plans to buy up to 2.5 pct stake of shares back

* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.5 percent stake of shares (2.8 million shares of common stock), for up to 5 billion yen, during the period from May 10, 2017 to March 31, 2018

