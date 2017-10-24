Covestro AG (1COV.DE)

Covestro posts strong rise in Q3 core profit, unveils buyback FRANKFURT, Oct 24 German plastics and chemicals maker Covestro on Tuesday posted a 50 percent increase in third-quarter core earnings, citing higher selling prices, and also unveiled plans to buy back up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.76 billion) worth of shares.

Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 billion euros BERLIN German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said on Friday it had further reduced to just under 25 percent its holding in Covestro , the plastics producer which it demerged in 2015, by selling a 6.9 percent stake for 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

Bayer sells 9.4 percent stake in Covestro for 1.2 billion euros FRANKFURT German drugs and pesticides group Bayer has further reduced its holding in Covestro to 31.5 percent from 40.9 percent by selling 19 million shares in the plastics business for a total of 1.2 billion euros. ($1.4 billion)

