Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd (2007.HK)

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings Co posts 10 months contracted sales of RMB484.77 bln​ * ‍For ten months ended 31 October 2017 achieved contracted sales of about RMB484.77 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities for HK$2,454 mln and US$935 mln * Co as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities in amounts of HK$2,454 million and US$935 million, respectively for four years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings Company announces assignments of rights of assets * Each of assignor subsidiaries respectively entered into agreements with elite architectural co

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings posts contracted sales of about RMB380.67 bln for eight months ended 31 August * For eight months ended 31 august 2017 contracted sales of approximately rmb380.67 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 2-Room to grow: Country Garden bets on China property, hikes sales target * Sees lower sales from Forest City project in 2017, at 8 bln yuan (Adds quotes, company comment on margin, Malaysia's Forest City sales forecasts from conference)

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings announces revision of annual caps * Elite Architectural Co. and Shunde Country Garden Co. Entered into supplemental letter agreement on 22 August 2017

Country Garden says 'almost zero sales' to Chinese buyers in Malaysia project HONG KONG, Aug 22 Country Garden said it had made almost zero home sales to Chinese buyers at its $100-billion Malaysia project, after it stopped promoting the development to mainland buyers this year in response to Beijing's moves to stop capital flight into offshore investments.

Chinese developer Country Garden H1 core profit rises 35 pct HONG KONG, Aug 22 Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd, China's top property developer by sales, on Tuesday reported an almost 35 percent rise in its core profit over the first six months of the year, helped by a property boom.