China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd (2319.HK)
2319.HK on Hong Kong Stock
20.85HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.55 (-2.57%)
Prev Close
HK$21.40
Open
HK$21.65
Day's High
HK$21.65
Day's Low
HK$20.60
Volume
19,614,215
Avg. Vol
11,715,684
52-wk High
HK$23.10
52-wk Low
HK$13.94
Tue, Sep 5 2017
BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy Co to partner with Alibaba Group on rural distribution -Nikkei
* China Mengniu Dairy Co will partner with domestic e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding to capture untapped dairy demand in rural areas Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://s.nikkei.com/2w4eNhj] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy Co announces Executive Director Bai Ying's resignation
* Bai Ying has tendered his resignation as an executive director with effect from Aug. 31 Source text: (bit.ly/2eH7SVh) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
China Mengniu says H1 profit up 4.7 pct
HONG KONG, Aug 31 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said late on Wednesday its first-half net profit rose 4.7 percent, crediting higher sales, low raw milk prices and effective control over costs and expenses.
BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy entered into subscription agreement
* Entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of bonds in aggregate principle amount of us$194.8 million by co
