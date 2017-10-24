Edition:
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502.T)

2502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,088JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-7 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
¥5,095
Open
¥5,100
Day's High
¥5,115
Day's Low
¥5,069
Volume
1,003,700
Avg. Vol
1,368,791
52-wk High
¥5,115
52-wk Low
¥3,355

Thu, Oct 12 2017

Photo

Asahi considering selling stake in Tsingtao Brewery

TOKYO Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday it is considering selling all or part of its 19.99 percent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd, its latest divestment from China's beer industry as it seeks growth in Europe and other Asian markets.

BRIEF-Japan's Asahi mulling possibility of selling stake Tsingtao Brewery

* Says its second biggest shareholder Japan's Asahi Group Holdings is studying the possibility to sell entire or partial stake in the company

TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings on Thursday said it was considering selling all or part of its 19.99 percent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , following a review of its investment in the beer business in China.

Asahi in talks to sell stakes in beverage business to Indonesian partner

JAKARTA Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it is in talks to sell its stakes in two unlisted Indonesian beverage companies to its joint venture partner, PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk , as part of a portfolio restructuring.

JAKARTA, Oct 3 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it is in talks to sell its stakes in two unlisted Indonesian beverage companies to its joint venture partner, PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, as part of a portfolio restructuring.

Japanese brewer Asahi ready to spend "billions" on deals

TOKYO Asahi Group Holdings , Japan's largest brewer, is ready to spend "billions of dollars" on acquisitions, having spent $11 billion over the past year to acquire beer brands across Europe from Anheuser-Busch InBev .

